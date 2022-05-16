'Tikait Influenced by Parties': BKU Splits, 'Apolitical' Farmers' Body Formed
The BKU had spearheaded the protest against the three contentious agricultural laws which had been repealed in 2021.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Sunday, 15 May, saw the body split into two separate outfits, with some farmer leaders forming a new Bharatiya Kisan Union (Apolitical). The BKU had spearheaded the protest against the three contentious agricultural laws which had been repealed in November 2021.
The new BKU (Apolitical) is being led by Rajesh Singh Chauhan, who said that the decision to form the body was taken after being “insulted” and alleged the BKU had sided with political parties in the recently held state Assembly elections, news agency PTI reported. The outfit said that BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had made certain political statements.
"They have got into bad company and insulted us in one or the other way. I wholeheartedly supported Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait but when the elections came, they deviated from the ideal of Mahendra Singh Tikait," Chauhan said on Sunday, the death anniversary of BKU founder Mahendra Singh Tikait.
“Rakesh Tikait was influenced by political parties. He campaigned for one party while opposed the other party,” Chauhan stated, adding that the BKU (Apolitical) will raise farmers' issues to any government that comes to power.
Rajender Chauhan, 6 Others Expelled for 'Anti-BKU' Activities: Rakesh Tikait
The BKU, on the other hand, said that it had expelled Chauhan and six other office-bearers – Anil Talan, Mangeram Tyagi, Digamber Singh, Dharmendra Malik, Rajbir Singh, and Harinaam Verma – for anti-outfit activities.
Rakesh Tikait said that the new outfit was attacking the interests of farmers, and that it had been formed on the behest of the central government.
"Attacking the farmers' interests, some people have announced the formation of a separate organisation from the Bharatiya Kisan Union. Such elements opposing the interests of farmers have been dismissed from BKU with immediate effect. Mahendra Singh Tikait be immortal, kisan ekta zindabad," he said in a tweet.
"Our organisation is the Bharatiya Kisan Union, whose national president is Naresh Tikait. There will be no effect of leaving a few people on the organization," Tikait told reporters.
(With inputs from PTI)
