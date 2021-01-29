From Despair to Defiance, How A Speech Changed Mood at Ghazipur

“Whatever happens tonight will be God’s will. We are not going anywhere even if we are shot at or kicked down,” Amarjeet Singh, a protester at the Delhi-UP Ghazipur border, tells The Quint on Thursday night. It’s been a few hours since the Ghaziabad administration’s ultimatum to vacate the protest site.

Amarjeet then joins his fellow protesters in chanting ‘Satnam Waheguru’, clad in blankets and shawls, ready for a long night.

On the other end of the protest site are police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) standing in queue, with one of the cops calling out to his colleague, “Ready ho jao, abhi action hone wala hai (Get ready, there will be action soon.)”