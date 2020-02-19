Rakesh Maria’s Book: Kasab’s ‘Hindu’ Name is Not a New Revelation

Rakesh Maria’s memoir, Let Me Say It Now, has stirred quite the controversy. His ‘revelations’ on the Lashkar-e-Taiba’s plan to project the 26/11 terrorists as Hindu radicals have evoked sharp reactions even from political quarters. But, has this information really never been disclosed before?

Since 2008, multiple media reports have already been published explaining the intricate details of the planning and execution of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.