Rakesh Asthana Appointed Director General of Border Security Force

The central government has appointed 1984-batch IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as the Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday, 17 August.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal to appoint the Gujarat-cadre officer as the BSF chief till 31 July, 2021, when he is slated to retire.

Asthana is presently posted as DG of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), with additional charge of DG, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Asthana will continue to hold the additional charge of NCB apart from the BSF assignment.