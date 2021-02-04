Don’t Punish Farmers for R-Day Chaos: Oppn Leaders in Rajya Sabha

Lighter banter, too, ensued on Thursday, with Venkaiah Naidu inviting Congress’ Digvijaya Singh to speak, right after ex-Congress and present BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

As the RS erupted with laughter at this order of speeches, Naidu, according to TOI, said that he had not made any changes to the list and has invited people in the order that they have been named in the list.

Meanwhile, Singh said that he would like to congratulate Scindia, who had spoken in defence of the BJP government’s decision on lockdown and the welfare the party claims to have done for the farmers, as well as attacked the Congress Party.

Singh, according to TOI, said: