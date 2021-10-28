Actor Rajinikanth Admitted to Hospital in Chennai for 'Routine Check-up'
According to reports, Rajinikanth had gone for a routine health check-up to the hospital.
Actor Rajinikanth was on Thursday, 28 October, admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, reported ANI, citing the hospital. Reportedly, he had gone for a health check-up at the hospital.
It was reported that his wife Latha and one of his sons-in-law were with him at the hospital. Doctor Aravindhan Selvaraj and his team were monitoring Rajinikanth's health condition.
The actor’s publicist Riaz K Ahmed said, “It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up," reported PTI.
The hospital is yet to release an official statement.
(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.)
