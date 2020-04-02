Rajnesh Oswal’s Oath as JKHC Judge Under Indian Constitution Today

History would be created on Thursday, 2 April, when Justice Rajesh Oswal takes oath as a judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court under the Indian Constitution since all previous HC judges have taken oath under the state constitution.

The oath ceremony will be broadcast on internet due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The oath in Jammu will be administered by HC Chief Justice Gita Mittal and it will be broadcast via a web link, as per a notification issued by Registrar General Sanjay Dhar.

The webcast will be available on https://webcastgov.in/jammukashmir/judiciary/

Asked whether Justice Oswal will be the first judge of the HC to take oath under the Indian Constitution, Dhar said, as quoted by PTI, "It is true".