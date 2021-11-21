Rajnath Singh Slams 'Irresponsible Nations' While Inducting New Warship
Rajnath Singh said that India is a supporter of a peaceful, open, rule-based and stable maritime order.
Without naming China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, 21 November, attacked the country's expansionist policy in Indo-Pacific region saying some "irresponsible nations" for their partisan interests give inappropriate interpretations to international laws.
Speaking during formal induction of the indigenously developed stealth guided missile destroyer — Visakhapatnam into the Indian Navy in Mumbai, Singh said, "Some irresponsible nations, for the sake of their narrow partisan interests, keep on giving new and inappropriate interpretations to these international laws from hegemonic tendencies."
"The arbitrary interpretations create obstacles in the path of a rule-based maritime order. We envision a rule-based Indo-Pacific, with freedom of navigation, free trade and universal values, in which the interests of all the participating countries are protected."Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
Singh reiterated that India, as a responsible maritime stakeholder, is a supporter of consensus-based principles and a peaceful, open, rule-based and stable maritime order.
"In the 'United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea' (UNCLOS) of 1982, territorial waters of nations, exclusive economic zones and the principle of 'Good order at sea' have been propounded.
The defence minister emphasised on the need to keep the Indo-Pacific region open, safe and secure, terming it as the primary objective of the Indian Navy.
He asserted that India's interests are directly linked with the Indian Ocean and the region is crucial for the world economy.
"Challenges such as piracy, terrorism, illegal smuggling of arms and narcotics, human trafficking, illegal fishing and damage to the environment are equally responsible for affecting the maritime domain. Therefore, the role of the Indian Navy becomes very important in the entire Indo-Pacific region."Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
Singh presided over formal induction of the naval ship, first of the four Visakhapatnam class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation Directorate of Naval Design and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai.
Named after the historic city of Andhra Pradesh on the east coast, Visakhapatnam, the 'City of Destiny', the ship has a total complement of about 315 personnel.
During his address, Singh exuded confidence that the state-of-the-art ship, equipped with latest systems and weapons, will strengthen the maritime security and protect the interests of the nation.
He defined the ship as one of the most technologically advanced guided missile destroyers in the world which will cater to the present and future requirements of the Armed Forces and the nation as a whole.
Saying that global security reasons, border disputes and maritime dominance have forced countries to move towards strengthening their military power, Rajnath Singh exhorted the public and private sector to take advantage of government's policies, work together and make India an indigenous shipbuilding hub.
