Pray for Early Release of Abdullahs, Mufti From Detention: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, 22 February, said that he is praying for the early release of three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir from their detention and hoping that they will contribute to normalising the situation in Kashmir.

Dozens of politicians, including three former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah of National Conference (NC), and Mehbooba Mufti of People's Democratic Party (PDP) – were placed under preventive detention soon after the Modi government reorganised and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union territories on 5 August last year.

Though most of the politicians have been released since then, the three chief ministers and a dozen politicians remain detained. While Farooq Abdullah was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in September, Omar and Mehbooba were also recently detained under the same law. The government cited their provocative statements and threats issued before the nullification of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir state.