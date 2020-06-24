India has rejected claims by Chinese media reports that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would be meeting his Chinese counterpart in Moscow on Wednesday, 24 June. Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Russia is expected to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on Wednesday.The Chinese government mouthpiece, Global Times, tweeted on 23 June, “Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will attend Russia’s Victory Day parade in #Moscow on Wednesday, and likely hold a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh over resolving border tensions: sources.”A spokesperson of the Defence Ministry, however, has rejected this claim and stated that there has been no meeting planned between the two, reported NDTV.These reports by the Chinese publication come after a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops that took place in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on 15 June. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the standoff. Border tensions between the two nations have led to further deterioration of ties and led to call widespread call for boycott of Chinese good in India.Over the last few days, India and China have held multiple military level talks. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi last week. Both sides reportedly agreed that neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquility as per bilateral agreements and protocols.Explained: What Is The LAC That Led To Deadly Galwan Clashes? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.