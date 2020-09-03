Meet with Russian Counterpart ‘Excellent’, Says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, 3 September, said that he had an ‘excellent’ meeting with his Russian counterpart Gen Sergey Shoigu in Moscow, earlier today.

Singh is on a three-day visit to Moscow to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), pressed for expediting the supply of a number of weapons systems, ammunition, and spares to India by Russia under contracts which were concluded earlier, reported PTI.

The Defence Ministry in its statement said that the meeting in Moscow covered a broad range of areas of cooperation between the two countries.