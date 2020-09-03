Meet with Russian Counterpart ‘Excellent’, Says Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh will also attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Moscow on Friday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, 3 September, said that he had an ‘excellent’ meeting with his Russian counterpart Gen Sergey Shoigu in Moscow, earlier today.
Singh is on a three-day visit to Moscow to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), pressed for expediting the supply of a number of weapons systems, ammunition, and spares to India by Russia under contracts which were concluded earlier, reported PTI.
The Defence Ministry in its statement said that the meeting in Moscow covered a broad range of areas of cooperation between the two countries.
The meeting was marked by the traditional warmth & friendship, characteristic of special & privileged partnership between India & the Russian Federation in which military-technical cooperation & military-to-military cooperation constitutes an important pillar.
“The meeting in Moscow covered a broad range of areas of cooperation between the two countries. It was noted that this meeting coincides with the Indra Naval Exercises to be conducted by the Indian and Russia navies off the Straits of Malacca over the next two days,” the ministry said in a statement.
Singh also conveyed appreciation for the steadfast support provided by Russia consistent with the defence and security needs of India, and in this context, particularly noted the timely manner in which the Russian had responded to requests for procurement of particular weapon systems, the statement said.
“Both sides would continue to maintain contacts to ensure the timely delivery. Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh also briefed Gen Shoigu on the ‘Make-in-India’ defence programme in the context of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi’s Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision,” the Ministry said.
Both sides also welcomed the advance stage of discussions for the establishment in India of an India-Russian Joint Venture for the production of AK203 assault rifles which are considered one of the most modern weapons available for infantry forces.
Singh also extended an invitation for Gen Shoigu to visit India for the next meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission for Technical & Military Cooperation which is expected to be held towards the end of this year.
