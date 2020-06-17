Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, 17 June, said the loss of soldiers at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh during a clash with Chinese troops is "deeply disturbing and painful"."The nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice," he said in a tweet.At least 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed in the "violent face-off" with China on Monday night.In a statement late on Tuesday, the Indian Army said, "Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15-16 June. Seventeen Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20." We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.