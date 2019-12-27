Rajnath Cancels Varsity Visit After Furore Over #MeToo Accused

It was singer Chinmayi who first accused Vairamuthu of sexual harassment. Later, many other women too spoke up. Though Vairamuthu had not reacted directly then, he tweeted in October 2018 - "In the recent past, I have been constantly humiliated and this is yet another attempt at the same. Time will reveal the truth."

Several members and supporters of the BJP also tagged Rajnath Singh on Twitter, requesting him to boycott the event since Vairamuthu had created controversy with his speech on Hindu goddess Andal.

Following a barrage of tweets, it is understood that the Union Minister decided to drop the event and informed the university late on Thursday night. Speaking to TNM, sources from the University said that the event will take place on the scheduled date, but with different guests.