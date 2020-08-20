Rahul’s Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi: ‘He Was Far Ahead of His Times’
“I am incredibly lucky and proud to have him as my father,” Rahul Gandhi on Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary.
Paying tribute to his father, former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi, on his 76th birth anniversary, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 20 August, said ‘We miss him today and everyday.’
He tweeted, “Rajiv Gandhi was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. But above all else, he was a compassionate and loving human being. I am incredibly lucky and proud to have him as my father.”
PM Narendra Modi, too, paid tribute to the former PM. He wrote, “On his birth anniversary, tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji.”
Rahul Gandhi visited Veer Bhumi to pay his respects to Rajiv Gandhi on a rainy morning in Delhi.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.