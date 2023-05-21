Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Quotes by India’s Youngest Prime Minister

Today was the day when the former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in the village named Sriperumbudur situated in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He was assassinated while he was campaigning for Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Congress candidate.

He was one of the youngest prime ministers of India and he had been appointed for the role at the age of 40. He reluctantly had to join politics after the death of his mother, Indira Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi made his biggest contribution towards education by expanding, revamping and bringing new policies for the education sector. It was under his guidance that the 'Indira Gandhi Open University' was established.

In 1991, he was assassinated by a suicide bomber from LTTE(Tamil militant and political organization in Sri Lanka) while campaigning for upcoming elections. On his death anniversary, let's remember him with his inspirational quotes.