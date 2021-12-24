Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convict Nalini Sriharan Gets One Month Parole

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday, December 23, granted one-month parole to Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in the assassination case of former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi. The parole came after repeated requests from her ailing mother Padma.

State Special Public Prosecutor, Hassan Mohammed Jinnah informed the Madras High Court on Thursday, 23 December, that the state government has granted one month ordinary parole to Nalini who was lodged in Vellore Special Prison for Women.

His response came as Padma's petition for parole of her daughter came up before a bench of Justices PN Prakash and R Hemalatha. Recording the submission of the Special Public Prosecutor, the division bench closed the petition of Padma, according to her lawyer, M Radhakrishnan.