Our Children Deserve a Hate-Free Society: Rajiv Bajaj on TV Ad Row

On Thursday, 8 October, Bajaj had told CNBC TV18 that his company had “blacklisted three channels” for advertisements, as Bajaj Auto does not want to endorse “toxicity”.

Bajaj added, as per Livemint: “A strong brand is a foundation on which you build a strong business. At the end of the day, the purpose of a strong business is to also contribute to society. Our brand has never associated with anything we feel is a source of toxicity in the society.”



Other brands, including Parle, soon followed suit.

A media buyer told Livemint that the advertising companies have been receiving inquiries from clients since the TRP issue came to the fore.