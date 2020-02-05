‘Won’t Affect Indian Muslims’: Rajinikanth Supports CAA, NRC

Actor Rajinikanth extended support to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, saying, “They (the government) has made it very clear that CAA will not cause any harm.”

He made this statement during a media address on Wednesday, outside his residence at Poes Garden in Chennai. The actor has been criticised for his silence over the ongoing anti-CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests.



He also said that there is ‘huge fear among Muslims’ regarding these laws and vowed to stand up for his “Muslim brothers” if their citizenship is threatened.