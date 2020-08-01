Amid Pandemic, Rajesh Bhushan Takes Charge As Health Secretary 

Rajesh Bhushan succeeded Preeti Sudan, whose tenure came to an end on Friday, 31 July.

IANS
Published01 Aug 2020, 03:32 AM IST
India
1 min read

Senior IAS officer Rajesh Bhushan took charge as the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, succeeding Preeti Sudan, whose tenure came to an end on Friday, 31 July.

Bhushan is a 1987 batch Bihar cadre officer and was earlier handling the responsibility of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the same ministry.

The ministry said in a statement, “Rajesh Bhushan took charge as Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on superannuation of Preeti Sudan at Nirman Bhawan today.”

Sudan's superannuation was scheduled in April but she was given a three-month extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read
Bureaucratic Rejig: Extension for Health Secy, Amit Khare Gets I&B

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!