'Being a Minister Less Important Than Defeating BJP': AAP's Rajendra Pal Gautam

The vows -- which are the same that Dr BR Ambedkar took in 1956 -- came under the scanner with the BJP claiming that the event was 'anti-Hindu.'

In his resignation letter, Gautam wrote, "I will continue to work for the party to strengthen India and will follow the teachings of Babasaheb Ambedkar all my life. The BJP has a problem with me following the teaching of Babasaheb Ambedkar and is using this to play dirty politics."

In conversation with The Quint, the AAP leader talks about his resignation, the AAP's silence on the controversy, scope of Ambedkarite politics in India, and more. Excerpts from the interview: