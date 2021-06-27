Rajasthan: First to Test Positive for Delta Plus Was Vaccinated  

The first case of a person testing positive for the Delta+ variant of COVID in Rajasthan, had been vaccinated, PTI reported.

The woman’s samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune on May 30 and her results came on 25 June. She is a 65-year-old resident of Bikaner.

The district's chief medical and health officer Dr OP Chahar said, "The Delta-plus variant was found in the woman's sample. She has already recovered from the Covid infection." Chahar said this was the first confirmed case of the variant in the state.



"She was asymptomatic and has recovered completely. She had already received both doses of Covaxin," Chahar said. The COVID-19 tally in Rajasthan, meanwhile, rose to 9,51,826 on Friday with 131 fresh cases, officials said.