Rajasthan: Woman Dies After Being Set Ablaze by Relatives Over Financial Dispute

The Jaipur Police have filed a case against the accused persons, who are currently absconding.

A 35-year-old woman died on Tuesday, 16 August, in Rajasthan's Jaipur days after she was set ablaze by her relatives over a financial dispute.

The woman, identified as Anita Devi Regar, a teacher, was first beaten up by some of her relatives on 10 August while she tried to break free. Later, petrol was doused on her and she was set on fire as people watched on.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but 80 percent of her body was burnt. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night, 17 August.

The woman's family appealed to the police to take action regarding the matter, but they reportedly did not heed their complaints initially.

However, after the woman died, the police took up the matter and raided the houses of some of the accused persons, who are currently absconding.
There was a monetary dispute between Regar and some of her relatives. Amid the quarrels, the accused poured petrol on her and threw a lit matchstick on her.

The woman's family had also met the Director General of Police (DGP) on 12 August, two days after the incident, and informed him about the "negligence" shown by the police in the matter.

Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the accused persons, but no arrests have been made so far.

(With inputs from agencies)

