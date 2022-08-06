ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Woman Jumps in a Well With Her Four Children After Family Dispute

While the woman survived, all four children died. The youngest was just one month old, the Rajasthan police said.

PTI
A woman, along with her four children, jumped into a well following a family dispute in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Saturday, 6 August.

Of the four children, the youngest was a one-month-old baby. While all four died, their mother Matia (32) was pulled out alive late on Friday in Mangaliyawas police station area, they said.

Station House Officer Sunej Tada identified the children as Komal (4), Rinku (3), Rajveer (22 months) and Devraj (one month).

While the bodies of the three elder children were recovered in the night, the infant's body was fished out Saturday morning, he said, adding they were kept in the mortuary for post-mortem.

Matia's husband Boduram Gurjar is a farmer. The SHO said no case has been registered so far and that investigation is underway.

