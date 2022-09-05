ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Woman Tortured for ‘Failing Virginity Test,’ Asked To Pay Rs 10 Lakh

A khap panchayat convened at a local temple on 31 May asked her family to pay Rs 10 lakh

PTI
Published
India
2 min read
Rajasthan Woman Tortured for ‘Failing Virginity Test,’ Asked To Pay Rs 10 Lakh
i

A 24-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara was allegedly forced to take a “virginity test” by her in-laws who thrashed her after she “failed” it, and called a panchayat that asked her family to pay Rs 10 lakh, police said Monday.

According to the case filed in the case on Saturday aginst her in-laws, the woman has alleged she was made to undergo the “test” on the first day of her marriage on 11 May in Bhilwara.

She alleged in the FIR her husband and his family assaulted her after she “failed” the “test”, and that they convened the khap panchayat at a local temple on 31 May which asked her family to pay Rs 10 lakh.

Also Read

BJP Leader Shot Dead on His Way Home in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

BJP Leader Shot Dead on His Way Home in Rajasthan's Bharatpur
ADVERTISEMENT

A Victim of ‘Kukadi Pratha'

Police said the woman told her in-laws she had allegedly been raped by a neighbour sometime before her marriage and that a rape case was filed at Subhash Nagar police station.

Station House Officer (Bagor) Aayub Khan said the police investigated the matter after it was reported in the local media and a case was lodged against her in-laws on Saturday.

Mandal DSP Surendra Kumar said the woman is a victim of Kukadi Pratha, prevalent among the members of the Sansi nomadic community. “This is a social evil known as Kukadi Pratha in Rajasthan.”

He said after the matter came to light, a “factual report was submitted and a case registered in the matter.” In a video clip, the victim purportedly says, “I failed in the rituals which were performed in the afternoon.

Thereafter, discussions happened till late night. I did not say anything out of fear. Then I was beaten up by my husband and in-laws.” She says she told her in-laws the rape incident happened before the marriage.

Police said the accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (dowry), 384 (extortion), 509 (insulting the modesty of woman) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) against the in-laws.

(Published in an arrangement with PTI.)

Also Read

Rajasthan: Dalit Student in Barmer Faints After Beating, School Teacher Held

Rajasthan: Dalit Student in Barmer Faints After Beating, School Teacher Held

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×