Rajasthan Woman Tortured for ‘Failing Virginity Test,’ Asked To Pay Rs 10 Lakh

A 24-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara was allegedly forced to take a “virginity test” by her in-laws who thrashed her after she “failed” it, and called a panchayat that asked her family to pay Rs 10 lakh, police said Monday.

According to the case filed in the case on Saturday aginst her in-laws, the woman has alleged she was made to undergo the “test” on the first day of her marriage on 11 May in Bhilwara.

She alleged in the FIR her husband and his family assaulted her after she “failed” the “test”, and that they convened the khap panchayat at a local temple on 31 May which asked her family to pay Rs 10 lakh.