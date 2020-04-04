‘Paid Rs 2 Lakh to Pvt Buses’: How 300 Banjaras Failed to Go Home

While the police stopped them at the Naranpur toll plaza, they realised the vehicle had no permissions or passes issued from the authority. Even when migrant workers were being dropped home, it was on the instructions of the district administration. "The driver who was stopped did not even give us some money back," they complained.

After getting off the bus, the police told them they cannot leave. This scared the Banjaras who ran away and made their way from the Narayanpur toll plaza to Rodji Ka Kheda, four kilometers away. On the way they wanted to avoid the highway, so they entered a few villages where they were pushed out of and offered no help. "Men stood with lathis and did not let us inside. No one offered food or water or anything. We kept running and walking," they said.