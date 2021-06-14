Rajasthan: Man Lynched Over Suspicion of Cow Smuggling

A 25-year-old man was lynched in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh over suspicion of cow smuggling on Monday, 14 June. Chittorgarh Police has taken 7-8 people into custody.

The victim was identified as Babu from Madhya Pradesh's Achalpur. He was accompanied by his friend Pintu, who was injured in the assault.

“On the intervening night of 13 and 14 June, two men in Chittorgarh district were transporting some bovines to Madhya Pradesh. A mob attacked them and one of them died at the hospital while undergoing treatment. A case of murder has been registered,” Additional Director General of Police (Crime), Ravi Prakash Meharda, told The Indian Express.