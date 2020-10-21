After Punjab, Rajasthan Calls Special Session to Reject Farm Laws

Sources said that the meeting discussed restoring the rights for dispute settlement in the purchase of crops by the civil court.

"In Rajasthan, arrangements for settlement of crop purchase disputes should be retained with the Mandi Samiti or Civil Court," it was decided in the meeting, sources said.

In a first in the country, Punjab's Legislative Assembly led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday unanimously passed three legislations and formally rejected the Centre's agricultural laws brought by the BJP-led Union government.