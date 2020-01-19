Rajasthan to Bring Anti-CAA Assembly Resolution
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.&nbsp;
The Congress-ruled Rajasthan has decided to bring in an assembly resolution against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state in the budget session beginning on 24 January.

The resolution is likely to be passed on the very first day of the session, government sources said.

The state government is mulling over bringing a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 to be introduced in the upcoming budget session, the sources said.

MLA Wajib Ali, one of the six MLAs who defected to ruling Congress from BSP last year, had on Friday forwarded a letter to the chief minister requesting him to bring a resolution against the CAA.

“Protests against the CAA are being held across the country. The amended act is against the spirit of the Constitution and it is causing social unrest,” said Ali.

The opposition BJP has said that the government's move to bring the resolution will be strongly opposed.

‘No One Is Above Law’: BJP State Pres

Meanwhile, BJP state president and MLA Satish Poonia said, “We will oppose any such move of the government. No one, be it the chief minister or government or any party, is above the law.”

Kerala and Punjab have already passed the resolution to step up pressure on the Centre against the amended law, which has sparked a series of protests and violence in different parts of the country.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has repeatedly said that the state government will not implement the CAA and NRC in the state.

He has been vociferous against the controversial law and held a massive and peaceful rally in Jaipur against CAA last month.

On various occasions, the chief minister clearly said that his government will neither implement CAA nor NRC.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 cannot be implemented because it is not practical, Gehlot had cited earlier.

