Ahead of Cabinet Reshuffle, All Ministers in Rajasthan Government Resign
A meeting has been scheduled tomorrow to decide further course of action, Gehlot told media.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday, 20 November, announced that all ministers in his government have resigned ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle.
A meeting has been scheduled for Sunday to decide further course of action, he told media.
Earlier on Saturday, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, had offered their resignations to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.
Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had met Sonia Gandhi on 12 November, a day after Gandhi's meeting with Gehlot, regarding a more expansive, accommodating cabinet in the state.
Among those in the running from Pilot's camp are Hemaram Choudhry, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Ramesh Meena, Brijendra Ola, and Murari Lal Meena.
The pool of candidates from Gehlot's camp include Mahesh Joshi and Rajkumar Sharma, who had joined the Congress from the Bahujan Samaj Party.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.