Ahead of Cabinet Reshuffle, All Ministers in Rajasthan Government Resign

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday, 20 November, announced that all ministers in his government have resigned ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle.

A meeting has been scheduled for Sunday to decide further course of action, he told media.

Earlier on Saturday, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, had offered their resignations to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.