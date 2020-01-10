JNU Violence: Raghuram Rajan Backs Deepika’s Silent Protest

Soon after BJP won a second term, investigations were initiated against five members of Lavasa's family.

Rajan went on to praise bureaucrats resigning and some media working tirelessly to get the truth out.

"When officers of the administrative service resign their dream jobs because they do not believe they can serve in good faith, they are living testimony that the sacrifices made by the generations that got us freedom still inspire emulation," he wrote.

"When some members of the media work tirelessly to get the truth out even as their colleagues succumb to government pressure, they demonstrate what it means to be a dutiful citizen of the Republic," he added.