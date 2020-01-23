Raj Thackeray Indicates Shift to Hindutva, Targets `Infiltrators’

MNS chief Raj Thackeray indicated on Thursday, 23 January, that he was set to appropriate his late uncle Bal Thackeray's Hindutva cause, unveiling his party's new saffron flag and declaring support to the NDA government for evicting Pakistani and Bangladeshi "infiltrators".

Thackeray, who ran a vigorous campaign against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha polls last year, also defended the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He also announced that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena would take out a protest march on 9 February seeking eviction of illegal migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh.