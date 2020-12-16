Raj Health Dept Removes Medical Superintendent of JK Lone Hospital
This comes after a 4-member committee submitted its report to the state’s health minister.
The Rajasthan Health Department on Tuesday, 15 December, removed Dr SC Dulara from the post of Superintendent of the JK Lone Hospital in Kota. The post has been taken over by Dr Ashok Moondra, professor, department of forensic medicine.
This comes after a four-member committee submitted its report to the state’s health minister, Raghu Sharma.
The committee includes Medical Education Commissioner Shivangi Swarnkar; Director, RCH, Dr Lakshman Singh Ola; Additional Principal and Senior Professor, Paediatrics Department, Dr Amarjeet Mehta; and Additional Principal and Senior Professor, Paediatrics (Medicine), SMS Medical College, Dr Rambabu Sharma.
The committee, in its report, gave suggestions to improve the conditions in the hospital. It also pointed out a lack of coordination at a higher level which played as the hindrance in purchasing the equipment.
What Had Happened?
On 10 December, a total of nine newborns, aged between one and seven days, passed away within eight hours at the JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota.
The medical superintendent of the hospital, SC Dulara, said in his report that nine newborns who came to the hospital for treatment died on 10 December. Of these, three children were brought dead to the hospital and their families were immediately informed in this regard.
Soon after the incident, the state Health Minister, Raghu Sharma, ordered for a detailed report. The Health Ministry constituted a committee to investigate into the matter.
Even at the end of last year, over 100 children had died in 35 days at the same hospital.
(With inputs from IANS and Times of India)
