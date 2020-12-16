Raj Health Dept Removes Medical Superintendent of JK Lone Hospital

The Rajasthan Health Department on Tuesday, 15 December, removed Dr SC Dulara from the post of Superintendent of the JK Lone Hospital in Kota. The post has been taken over by Dr Ashok Moondra, professor, department of forensic medicine.

This comes after a four-member committee submitted its report to the state’s health minister, Raghu Sharma.

The committee includes Medical Education Commissioner Shivangi Swarnkar; Director, RCH, Dr Lakshman Singh Ola; Additional Principal and Senior Professor, Paediatrics Department, Dr Amarjeet Mehta; and Additional Principal and Senior Professor, Paediatrics (Medicine), SMS Medical College, Dr Rambabu Sharma.