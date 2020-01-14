Raisina Dialogue: World Leaders Discuss US-Iran, Climate Change

India's flagship global conference on geopolitics, the Raisina Dialogue, began on Tuesday, 14 January, with seven former heads of state or government sharing their perspectives on challenges facing the world, including the US-Iran tensions, Afghan peace initiatives and climate change.

During the inaugural session, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Danish PM and ex-NATO Secretary General Anders Rasmussen said he would like to see a global alliance of democracies to stand up to oppressive rulers and regimes and India could play an important role in such a coalition.