Rain Lashes Mumbai for 3rd Straight Day, Heavy Showers in Forecast

The IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the next 24 hours.

Published15 Jul 2020, 10:51 AM IST
India
For the third consecutive day, heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs with incidents of waterlogging getting reported from some spots without dislocation of normal life, officials said on Wednesday, 15 July.

According to the BMC Disaster Cell, south Mumbai notched 12.16 cm rain while the suburbs recorded 9.66 cm rain, coming to a seasonal total of 51.97 percent and 45.99 percent, respectively, as per the IMD.

A commuter crosses a water-logged street in Parel, Mumbai.
A commuter crosses a water-logged street in Parel, Mumbai.
(Photo: PTI)

The BMC's rain-gauges measured 8.92 cm rain in the city, 4.84 cm in the eastern suburbs and 7.51 cm in the western suburbs, giving a seasonal total rainfall of 37.74 percent till date.

Following overnight rains, there was waterlogging in some areas like Wadala, Dadar and Matunga, while the Andheri subway was also flooded, resulting in minor traffic diversions.

Vehicles ply on a water-logged street in Parel, Mumbai.
Vehicles ply on a water-logged street in Parel, Mumbai.
(Photo: PTI)
The BMC Disaster Cell said that 12 big and small trees fell, few houses were damaged, besides 21 complaints of short-circuit, but there were no casualties.
Vehicular traffic tries to move ahead in a water-logged street in Sion.
Vehicular traffic tries to move ahead in a water-logged street in Sion.
(Photo: PTI)

However, at around 4 am, a fire broke out on the first floor of nine-storied Maker Bhavan-1 in the Fort area of south Mumbai, which was extinguished in three hours, with no casualties.

A man rides a horse on a water-logged street in Sion.
A man rides a horse on a water-logged street in Sion.
(Photo: PTI)

The IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the next 24 hours and a high tide of 3.50 metre waves on Thursday morning.

