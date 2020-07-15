Rain Lashes Mumbai for 3rd Straight Day, Heavy Showers in Forecast

For the third consecutive day, heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs with incidents of waterlogging getting reported from some spots without dislocation of normal life, officials said on Wednesday, 15 July.

According to the BMC Disaster Cell, south Mumbai notched 12.16 cm rain while the suburbs recorded 9.66 cm rain, coming to a seasonal total of 51.97 percent and 45.99 percent, respectively, as per the IMD.