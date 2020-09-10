Indian Railways to Upgrade Sleeper and General Class Coaches to AC

The Indian Railways on Thursday, 10 September, announced that it will be redesigning the 3-tier non-AC sleeper classes and unreserved General class coaches as AC (air-conditioned) coaches, in an effort to upgrade train travel.

According to The Indian Express, the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala has been entrusted with the task to prototype the re-designed Sleeper Coach, which will have 83 seats instead of the current 72.

“It is like an affordable AC 3-tier class,” reported The Indian Express, quoting a senior official.