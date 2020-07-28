Railways to Revamp IRCTC Website, Get Contactless Ticketing System

While Yadav said that the Railways is not planning to go completely paperless as of now, it will considerably reduce its use by also facilitating online booking of reserved, unreserved and platform tickets.

A pilot project has been introduced at the Prayagraj Junction of North Central Railway where contactless ticket checking system with airport like check-in for all passengers entering the station will be done.

Yadav also said that the Railways' IRCTC website will be completely revamped and the processes will be simplified, personalised and even be integrated with hotel and meal booking.

Yadav also said that the Railways has digitised all its assets for better monitoring.

He said the Railways has completed geo spatial mapping of all of its assets, including OHE, signalling system, tracks and lands plans.