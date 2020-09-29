Indian Railways to Link Kisan Rail with Seasonal Produce: Report

The Indian Railways is considering linking its Kisan Trains with seasonal fruits and vegetables to benefit small farmers, reported PTI, quoting a senior ministry official on Sunday, 27 September. The idea to link the trains comes at the heels of protests against new farm bills.

According to the report, the first contenders for the link will be the Orange Special Kisan Train between Nagpur and Delhi and a Keenu Special from Punjab to West Bengal and Odisha during December and January.

The Kisan Rail is Indian Railways effort to enable farmers to ship their produce to places where there are markets to buy their produce. The Kisan Rail services have so far shipped 4,100 tonnes of goods from farmers to markets across the country.

"We want to ensure that these trains are beneficial to small scale farmers who are not able to book the entire train," he said. "They can book as little as they want and still avail these services,” reported PTI, quoting the senior official.