Railways to Cancel Around 39 Lakh Tickets Booked for 15 Apr-3 May
Railways is set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for travel between 15 April and 3 May due to extension of the nationwide lockdown and suspension of passenger trains till then in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told PTI.
However, with the announcement of the extension of the lockdown period, railways on Tuesday not only cancelled all its passenger services till 3 May but also stopped all advance bookings.
Railways has also said full refunds would be automatically provided by the national transporter for its online customers, while those who have booked at the counters can take the refunds up to 31 July.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)