Railways Scraps Tender for Vande Bharat Trains After China JV Bid

Indian Railways on Friday, 21 August, cancelled the tender for the manufacturing of 44 rakes of Train 18, which has been re-christened as Vande Bharat Express, and said a fresh tender will be floated within a week's time, focusing on Make in India as a Chinese Joint Venture also applied as a foreign bidder.

The Ministry of Railways in a statement said: "Tender for manufacturing of 44 sets of semi high-speed train set (Vande Bharat) has been cancelled." "A fresh tender will be floated within a week as per revised public procurement (Preference to Make in India) order," it added.