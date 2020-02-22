Railways Orders State RPF Teams to Find Missing Teen With Autism
If you spot Tarun Gupta, call 9819610512/7977246793.
Five months since he went missing from Mumbai, Indian Railways has now asked Railway Police Force (RPF) from multiple states across the country to circulate Tarun Gupta’s photos to help trace him.
16-year-old Tarun, who has autism, speech impairment and low vision was last spotted at Jamnagar station in Gujarat.
Central and South Western Railway departments have tagged RPF officers across their Railway networks on social media, asking them to look into the matter.
RPF Mumbai, Pune Divisions Issue Orders
Mumbai RPF division along with those of Pune, Bhusawal and Solapur asked their officers to look into the matter after the order was issued.
UP And MP, Now Alert
GRP Uttar Pradesh too, ordered the Superintendents of Police of Moradabad, Lucknow, Agra and Gorakhpur to take necessary action to find Tarun.
The concerned authories assured that all police stations and outpost in-charge of the relevant GRP sections, had been notified and photos of Tarun along with his details were sent for investigation.
Senior DSC RPF of Bhopal too issued orders to officers from across multiple districts to look into the matter.
When Tarun was last spotted at the Jamnagar station Gujarat, he was allegedly bleeding through his nose and lips. He was begging for food to sustain himself. By the time his family reached Jamnagar, Tarun had already left the station.
Taking cognizance of this, DSC Rajkot ordered the RPF teams in Jamnagar, Rajkot and Dwarka to look for the minor.
RPF’s Initial Negligence
The RPF has faced much flak in the case after it became public knowledge that on 2 October 2019, a day after Tarun went missing, he was forcefully pushed into the luggage compartment of the Tutari Express by an RPF personnel when he asked for help at Panvel.
“In the CCTV footage, we, of course, found that he was put in the luggage compartment but when we enquired with the constable, he said that there’s no space available in the general compartment and the boy was taken to the luggage compartment. That is not at all the correct way of dealing with it.”Asharaf KK, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF to The Quint
Tarun’s family have been searching him across Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat since then but have not been able to find him.
