Festival Special Trains: Check Full List, Zone Wise Timetable Here
The Indian Railways on Tuesday,13 October, had announced that it will be operating 196 pairs of special trains from 20 October to 30 November in view of the festive season and consequent high demand for confirmed rail tickets.
The Railways is currently running around 200 special trains due to the restricted services due to the Covid-19 crisis. The dates of commencement of these trains will be decided by the different zonal railways.
These trains include air conditioned services with sleeper accommodation like the Lokmanya Tilak-Haridwar special train, the Lokmanya Tilak-Lucknow special express train, and the Ajni-Pune special express train. The frequency of these trains spans from weekly to daily.
In the order issued by the ministry, the Railway Board said these festival special trains will be operated at a speed of 55 kmph.
For a complete list of festival trains published by the Railway Ministry, check the timetable here:
The timings of these festival special trains are released individually by each railway zone. Check zone wise timetable for Festival Trains 2020.
South Western Railways Festival Special Train Timetable
South Eastern Railways Festival Special Train Timetable
Eastern Railways Festival Special Train Timetable
North Western Railways Festival Special Train Timetable
- Bandra Terminus-Jammu Tawi weekly special train will run from 24 Ocotober to 28 November (6 trips).
- Badmer-Rishikesh special train will run from 20 October to 30 October (42 trips).
- Delhi-Bhatinda special train will run from 20 October to 30 November (42 trips).
- Sriganganagar-Delhi special train will run from 20 October to 30 November (42 trips).
- Ajmer-Amritsar via Bhiwani-Hisar-Sirsa bi-weekly special train will run from 22 October to 28 November (12 trips).
- Ajmer-Amritsar via Bhiwani-Hisar bi-weekly special train will run from 21 October to 30 November (12 trips).
North Eastern Railways Festival Special Train Timetable
Western Railways Festival Special Train Timetable
