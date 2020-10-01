Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Leave for Hathras, DM Says ‘Borders Sealed’

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have left for Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of the woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped and whose cremation in the night by the police provoked widespread outrage.

Party sources cited by the news agency IANS said the permission for the visit had been sought from the Uttar Pradesh government. Many leaders of the Congress are expected to accompany them.

However, Hathras district magistrate P Lakshkar said on Thursday that the borders of Hathras are sealed and Section 144 has been imposed in the district. "We have no information about Priyanka Gandhi's visit. Special Investigation Team (SIT) will meet the victim's family members today, media will not be allowed," he was quoted by ANI as saying.