Rahul Gandhi to Meet Oppn Parties To Strategise Approach in Parliament

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has invited Opposition parties for a meeting on Tuesday, 3 August, to discuss the strategy in Parliament amid the ongoing deadlock in both Houses, PTI reported.

Sloganeering and ruckus over the demands for a discussion on the Pegasus reports has led to several adjournments and very little business being conducted since the Monsoon Session commenced on 19 July.

According to India Today, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also been invited, which has so far not attended any joint Opposition meets over the Parliament logjam.

After a previous meeting held by Gandhi, on 28 July, several Opposition parties had held a joint press conference to slam the Centre for "not allowing" discussion over the alleged snooping on several influential Indian citizens as per the Pegasus reports.