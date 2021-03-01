Rahul Gandhi Dances, Does Push-Ups With School Kids in Tamil Nadu

Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and called upon the people not to allow them to insult the people, their traditions and the culture of Tamil Nadu. He also said that it was his duty to protect the Tamil culture and language, just like other languages and cultures across the country.

The senior leader said that the BJP is on a spree of buying Legislators and destroying democracy and called upon the people of Kanyakumari to be wary of the nefarious designs of the saffron camp.