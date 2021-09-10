BJP, RSS Trying to Break the Composite Culture of Jammu & Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi
"The feeling of love, brotherhood, that exists amongst you all is being ruined by the people of BJP, RSS," he said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu, on Friday, 10 September, accused the BJP and the RSS of “breaking the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir”.
“The feeling of love, brotherhood, that exists amongst you all is being ruined by the people of BJP, RSS. They are trying to break the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir. This is making you all weak. You can yourself see that the UT’s economy, tourism, business is badly hurt,” Gandhi said while addressing the Congress party office bearers sammelan in Trikuta Nagar of Jammu.
“While Durga symbolises the power that protects, Laxmi to fulfil one’s aim, and Saraswati knowledge, all these powers got weakened when the BJP government made Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory, brought the farm laws, demonetisation and GST, and appointed people from the RSS and other right-wing organisations in institutions of higher learning,” he added.
Gandhi said the farm laws have been "imposed" on the farmers by the central government, thus hurting them and making them suffer.
“BJP symbolises fear while Congress’s symbol means dar mat (do not fear).”Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader
Talking about the economic policies of the Centre, Gandhi said it seemed like the blessings of Goddesses Durga, Laxmi, and Saraswati on the country had faded away.
Gandhi also spoke about his family’s connection with Jammu & Kashmir and called it ‘home’.
“This is my second visit to Jammu and Kashmir in a month, and I will be visiting Ladakh shortly. I had said in Srinagar that whenever I come to Jammu and Kashmir, I feel that I have come home. Yesterday I went to offer prayers at Vaishnodevi Ji, and I felt at home. The state, which was a state, but now a Union Territory, has a very old relation with my family,” said the Congress leader, who also encouraged his party workers to chant ‘Jai Mata Di’.
(With Inputs from ANI and The Indian Express)
