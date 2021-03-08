Rahul Takes a Jab at Scindia, Says He Could’ve Been CM: Report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 8 March remarked that BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia could have become chief minister with the Congress but has become a backbencher in the BJP, news agency ANI reported quoting party sources.

The senior leader was addressing the Youth Wing of the party at the two-day national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress, IANS reported.

ANI quoted sources as saying that Gandhi talked about the important of organisation within the party, "Scindia had the option to strengthen the organisation by working with Congress workers. I told him ‘one day you will become the chief minister’. But he chose another route.”