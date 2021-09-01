'Modi's New Economic Paradigm': Rahul Gandhi Slams Fuel Prices, Demonetisation
He said that PM'S definition of an upward projection in GDP equates to the rising prices of 'Gas-Diesel-Petrol'.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi censured the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday, 1 September, over the escalating prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel and said that the NDA government has introduced a "new economic paradigm" in the country.
The MP from Wayanad was addressing a special press conference at the All India Congress Committee's headquarters when he stated, "In the last 7 years, we have seen a new economic paradigm. Demonetisation on one side, and monetisation on the other."
"Farmers, labourers, small and medium businesses, MSMEs, salaried class, government employees, and honest industrialists are being demonetised. Who is being monetised? Four-five friends of Narendra Modi ji. Economic transfer is being done."Rahul Gandhi, as quoted by news agency ANI
'Rising GDP Means Rise in 'Gas-Diesel-Petrol'Prices
He added that the Prime Minister's definition of an upward projection in GDP equates to the rising prices of 'Gas-Diesel-Petrol' and stressed that while the cost of these fuels are witnessing a slump internationally, in India, they are on a grim rise.
Gandhi went on to question, "The government earned Rs 23 lakh crore through GDP – not the Gross Domestic Product but gas-diesel-petrol. Where did this Rs 23 lakh crore go?"
"When UPA left in 2014, LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 410 per cylinder. Today, it costs Rs 885 per cylinder – a rise of 116%. Petrol was Rs 71.5/litre in 2014, today it's Rs 101/litre – a rise of 42%. Diesel was priced at Rs 57 per litre in 2014, it's Rs 88 per litre today," Gandhi pointed out.
Stating that people can argue that there is rise in prices of petrol and diesel in international market, he drew a parallel between the Congress administration and the Modi government.
"During the UPA govt in 2014, crude oil was priced at Rs 105, today it is Rs 71 – it was 32% higher at our time. Gas was priced Rs 880 (in the global market) in our time; today it's Rs 653 – 26% lower," He stated.
(With inputs from ANI)
