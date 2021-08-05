Attack on India’s Future: Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt at Delhi Event
Gandhi said at the event, “Narendra Modi’s aim is to hide and suppress truth in India."
As Congress strengthens its attack on the BJP government over the Pegasus surveillance issue, its youth wing organised the ‘Sansad Gherao’ event in Delhi on Thursday, 5 August.
Rahul Gandhi joined the event and said, “Their (BJP government) intention is to suppress the voice of the India’s youth because they know, the day the youth of this country starts speaking the truth, Narendra Modi-led government would end that day.”
Gandhi encouraged the gathering to strengthen their protest and added, “This hum-do-humare-do government, works only for two to three big industrialists.”
Meanwhile, several Opposition parties have tried to corner the government over the issues of Pegasus reports, farm laws, and inflation amid days of logjam in both Houses of Parliament, which have mostly seen suspensions without much business being conducted in the Monsoon Session.
Further, Gandhi added in Hindi:
“Narendra Modi’s aim is to hide and suppress truth in India… Till Narendra Modi is the prime minister, India’s youth will not get any employment. Youth Congress and India’s youth have to fight this fight.”
Gandhi concluded his speech saying PM Modi has “formed a partnership with India’s biggest industrialists and this partnership is attacking on India’s future.”
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, asked the petitioners, who have filed cases regarding recent reports about use of the Pegasus spyware, to serve copies of their petitions to the central government so they can respond as to whether notice should be issued in the matter.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.