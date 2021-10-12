Lakhimpur | Rahul, Priyanka, Amid Cong Delegation To Meet Prez Kovind: Report
The party has been pushing for Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra's immediate dismissal.
A seven-member Congress delegation, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, 13 October, in order to present a memorandum of facts on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, news agency PTI quoted party sources as saying.
Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders AK Antony and Ghulam Nabi Azad, MLA Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as well as KC Venugopal will attend the meet.
The party has been pushing for Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra's immediate dismissal after his son, Ashish Misra, was charge-sheeted in relation to the Lakhimpur Kheri murder and rioting case.
On 3 October, eight people, including four farmers, were killed at Uttar Pradesh (UP)'s Lakhimpur Kheri after being allegedly run over by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister's son. The protesters even accused the BJP leader's convoy of crushing protesters with their vehicles, which allegedly left several others injured.
Misra was arrested by the UP Police on Saturday, and sent to three-day police remand with conditions, on Tuesday.
KC Venugopal has since stated that the "shocking incident of broad day massacre" has shaken the conscience of the entire nation, PTI reported.
He added that even amid widespread public uproar and the Supreme Court's intervention, no decisive action has been taken against the accused or the Union minister for the brutal incident.
As per the report, the delegation has sought time from President Kovind and will be meeting him at 11:30 am.
(with inputs from PTI.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.