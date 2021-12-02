Rahul Gandhi Joins Protest Outside Parliament Over Suspension of 12 MPs
Both Houses were adjourned as Opposition leaders continued their condemnation of the suspension notice.
Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest against the suspension notice issued against 12 MPs for the third consecutive day on Thursday, 2 December.
Several Opposition parties also protested in the Rajya Sabha over the suspension of the 12 MPs, and issues such as farmers’ deaths, inflation, with several parties including Congress, TMC, NCP, RJD among others staging a walkout from the House.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha held a discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic under Rule 193, which does not involve the introduction of a formal motion.
At the end of the second day of the Winter Session, both Houses were adjourned as Opposition leaders continued their condemnation of the suspension notice.
Both the Houses were earlier adjourned several times amid the uproar.
'Ban Not Undemocratic': RS Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu
Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu spoke on the protests by the Opposition leaders and said that he is struggling to understand why the Opposition is referring to the ban on 12 MPs as undemocratic.
"Latest suspension isn't the first time to have happened. Such suspension of members, starting in 1962, happened on 11 occasions till 2010, further to a motion moved by the governments of the day. Were all of them undemocratic? If so, why was it resorted to so many times?" he questioned, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 was passed in the Lok Sabha. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will also intriduce the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021, on Thursday.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.