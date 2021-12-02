Rahul Gandhi Joins Protest Outside Parliament Over Suspension of 12 MPs

Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu spoke on the protests by the Opposition leaders and said that he is struggling to understand why the Opposition is referring to the ban on 12 MPs as undemocratic.

"Latest suspension isn't the first time to have happened. Such suspension of members, starting in 1962, happened on 11 occasions till 2010, further to a motion moved by the governments of the day. Were all of them undemocratic? If so, why was it resorted to so many times?" he questioned, ANI reported.